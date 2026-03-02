Real Madrid have key advantage in race to sign top defender target

Real Madrid have plans to sign a new central defender this summer, as they seek to upgrade on two of their current players that may leave at the end of the season. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both out of contract, and with them well into their 30s, club bosses could decide to get rid at the earliest possible opportunity.

A number of targets have been lined up in recent months, although some have missed fallen by the wayside, such as Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano. Ibrahima Konate still features prominently, but recently, attention has turned towards Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Nico Schlotterbeck.

It is looking increasingly likely that Schlotterbeck will leave Dortmund in the summer. He’s refusing to sign a new contract, and with his current deal ending in 2027, the likelihood is that he is cashed in on. Real Madrid are aware that he would be a market opportunity, and if they were to make a move, Diario AS say their positive relationship with the Bundesliga side would put them in a strong position to seal a deal.

Real Madrid have excellent relations with Dortmund

In particular, Florentino Perez is admired by former Dortmund CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke, who is still revered by officials at the German club despite moving on in 2025. Lars Ricken is at the helm now, and he holds a similar feeling, while the feeling in the Bernabeu offices is considered to be mutual.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid make a move for Schlotterbeck. He would be an excellent option to add to the likes of Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio, and he may not be the only centre-back to arrive, especially in the event of Rudiger and Alaba both moving on when their contracts expire.