Real Betis could be busy in the summer, especially if their players continue to attract transfer speculation. One of those that could be on the move is Ez Abde, who is currently having the best season of his career.

Abde has been in top form for Betis, with nine goals and six assists amassed across 27 appearances in all competitions. He had previously been called out for his lack of consistency, but that no longer appears to be an issue for him.

Abde’s upturn in form has coincided with increased interest in his services. Premier League clubs were linked with a move during the winter transfer window, and now, ED have reported that Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in the Morocco international.

PSG are said to have held talks with Abde’s representatives in recent weeks, but this has now been denied by Javier Garrido, who is the 24-year-old’s lead agent.

“Everything that has been said about this meeting is completely false. Ez Abde is staying at Real Betis, where he has three more years left on his contract and it is very difficult for him to leave. The season is still ongoing and the player is fully focused on Betis. Nobody knows what can happen in the summer transfer market.”

Abde could be a player to watch in the summer

If he keeps up his impressive form for the remainder of the season, it would be no surprise to see clubs move for Abde during the summer transfer window. He has an explosive streak that makes him a differential option for a number of top sides, so it could be hard for Betis to keep hold.

Barcelona will hope that Abde leaves Betis, as they would be entitled to 20% of any transfer fee that Los Verdiblancos receives.