Barcelona are targeting an unlikely comeback when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Hansi Flick’s side were defeated 4-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano three weeks ago, and they must better that score if they are to continue their defence of the title they won last season.

The Catalans were without Pedri for that match, with the talismanic midfielder having only just returned from a month out with a hamstring injury. He is poised to start on Tuesday, and as per Esport3 (via MD), he fully believes that Barcelona are capable of overturning the four-goal deficit from the first leg.

“The first leg is one of the worst matches we’ve played this season. We didn’t do anything we’re used to, either with or without the ball. They ran over us, but on Tuesday we have a chance of revenge.

“Last year we already came back from games in which we were losing. If we were able to come back in games in 20 minutes, why can’t we come back in 90? If there is any team in the world capable of doing it, it is us. We are a young squad with a feeling of no fear, and that plays in our favour on Tuesday.”

Pedri wants Spotify Camp Nou rocking against Atleti

Much has been made about the poor atmosphere at the Spotify Camp Nou since matches returned to the stadium in November, but Pedri wants it bouncing against Atleti. He believes that the Barcelona fans will be the 12th man for him and his teammates.

“In the first leg, Atletico Madrid had a brutal favourable atmosphere, so I expect the Barça fans at the Camp Nou because all together we will give our all and go through the semi-finals.”