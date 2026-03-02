Lamine Yamal was the star of the show for Barcelona in their 4-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday afternoon. The 18-year-old notched his first career hat-trick, which he was extremely delighted with.

After the match, Lamine Yamal spoke to the media (via MD). He spoke on the victory itself, as well as his spectacular second goal.

“They’re a very good opponent and that’s why I’m very happy with the goals and the win. For the second goal, the key is to be calm. When I have the ball, I am the one who decides which side I go to. I wait for Cardona to jump me, I leave and Moleiro almost takes it from me. And the curl. Some of them had to come in.”

Lamine Yamal’s three goals took him to 100 G/A at the age of only 18, and while this is very impressive, he understands that more is expected of him.

“People want me to score 100 goals at the age of 16. I would like to too, but little by little. Scoring a goal, two… Helping the team makes me very happy.”

He also expressed his delight for Barcelona teammate Pedri, whose pass set up his hat-trick goal.

“On the bench I was commenting with Tek that when Pedri came on everything changed. He controlled the game. The pass he gave me was incredible, it leaves me alone in behind their defence.”

Lamine Yamal: I was struggling earlier this season

Lamine Yamal was also candid in revealing that he has been struggling at times this season – not only in a physical sense, but mentally too.

“I didn’t feel myself. It was a mixture of everything, plus the pubalgia that I think is already forgotten, but I wasn’t happy playing and I think it showed… For a week or so I feel much better, it makes me want to smile on the pitch that I haven’t had for a long time and I’m very happy, now I’m happy playing.”