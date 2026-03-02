La Liga round-up: Real Betis collapse in El Gran Derbi as Atletico Madrid steal late victory in Asturias

Matchday 26 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has seen plenty of action across the nine matches played so far. There was drama aplenty across games affecting the top and bottom of the standings.

Levante boost survival hopes with much-needed win

Levante 2-0 Alaves

Levante are now only five points adrift of safety, having secured a much-needed victory over Alaves. Victor Parada was sent off for the visitors on the hour mark, but it took until the 88th minute for Carlos Espi to score the opening goal, and he added his second deep into stoppage time to secure the win.

Real Sociedad edge past Mallorca to continue fine form

Mallorca 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad set themselves up for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic Club with a hard-fought victory at Son Moix. Carlos Soler struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute with one of the few chances that either side had.

Julian Alvarez sinks Real Oviedo with stoppage time winner

Real Oviedo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were saved from another disappointing La Liga result by a late, late goal, as they saw off Real Oviedo. The home side had the better chances, but in the final minute of stoppage time, substitute Julian Alvarez struck for Los Colchoneros.

Espanyol denied first win of 2026 by late equaliser

Elche 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol were twice pegged back by Elche in their clash on Sunday. Kike Garcia struck the opener on seven minutes before Marc Aguado equalised before half time, and while Carlos Romero made it 2-1, Rafa Mir netted a late penalty to ensure the spoils were shared in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse aimed at Mir.

Valencia move clear of drop zone as Osasuna brushed aside

Valencia 1-0 Osasuna

Valencia are now five points clear of the relegation places after a nervy victory over Osasuna at Mestalla. Largie Ramazani netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, as he scored for the third match in a row.

Sevilla fight back to deny Real Betis spoils in El Gran Derbi

Real Betis 2-2 Sevilla

Real Betis were held by Sevilla in the second El Gran Derbi clash of the season. Antony and January signing Alvaro Fidalgo gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the half time interval, but strikes from Alexia Sanchez and Isaac Romero ensured a share of the spoils at La Cartuja.

Celta Vigo come back to defeat Girona at Montilivi

Girona 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are now only three points behind fifth-placed Betis after a comeback victory over Girona. Vladyslav Vanat opened the scoring on 35 minutes, but second half goals from Ferran Jutgla and Vitor Reis (OG) meant the visitors left Catalonia with the spoils.