Barcelona are hoping to overcome a four-goal deficit when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Hansi Flick’s side were soundly beaten 4-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano three weeks ago, and if they want any chance of defending the title they won last season, they will need to make the comeback of all comebacks.

Despite the task ahead of them, there is a belief within Barcelona that they can progress to the Copa del Rey final at Atleti’s expense. However, they will be without Robert Lewandowski due to the Polish striker suffering an eye injury during the weekend win over Villarreal, which leaves Ferran Torres as the only recognised number nine available to Flick.

Despite this, it is not ruled out that Ferran starts on the bench, with MD reporting that Flick is considering using the false nine system that worked wonders during Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Real Betis in last season’s Copa del Rey. If he goes this route, Dani Olmo would start in attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with Fermin Lopez as the 10.

Defensive changes incoming

There will be at least two changes from the Villarreal victory, with Eric Garcia dropping out due to suspension and Pedri set to start after two 30-minute cameos in successive weekends. Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo will compete to start alongside Pau Cubarsi in the centre of defence, and curiously, Joao Cancelo is being considered to replace Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Cancelo stood out during Barcelona’s recent victory over Levante, and despite dropped for the Villarreal match, he is still very much in Flick’s thoughts. He wants to use the Portuguese as another attacking outlet, and this would force Giuliano Simeone to do more defensive work than he would like on Atleti’s right side.