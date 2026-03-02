Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told his side tha they must make the impossible possible ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. They trail Atletico Madrid by four goals after a harrowing defeat at the Metropolitano, but are now tasked with attempting a comeback.

Flick seemed to hint that star midfielder Pedri was unlikely to play the full match against Atletico, as he continues his comeback from injury. On the game itself, he promised his side would not give up.

“Everyone knows what’s coming up tomorrow. We’re four goals down and we have to make the impossible possible. That’s our objective. We know it won’t be easy, but we won’t give up. It’s important to keep a clean sheet and we have to believe we can do it.”

‘We have to avoid losing possession against these types of teams’ – Flick

The German manager was asked whether the key to the match was to avoid an over-eagerness to get the opening goal and set the comeback in motion. His viewpoint was that he wanted his side to avoid losing the ball in compromising situations first and foremost.

“It’s always better to think about the first goal first. We have to be smart. We’ll be hungry to get it, and I want to see that hunger. We saw a completely different team in the last match, a lot of intensity in the game. We have to play together, as a team. That’s the key.”

“We always want to play our style. We’ve thought about everything that could happen and give us an advantage. We’ve played very well, also against Villarreal, an excellent opponent. But we have to play as a unit, with and without the ball. We have to pressure them and win the one-on-one duels. Especially to avoid losing possession against teams that make those kinds of transitions.”

Flick on the role of the fans

The game will not feature an increased 60,000 capacity at Camp Nou, after the City Council again rejected Barcelona’s application to open their fourth stand.

“You always have to believe, obviously. All the fans in the stadium will support us. We have a good example, against Dortmund. We’ll score two goals in each half. We know it’s difficult because the opponent is fantastic and they hurt us a lot in the last match, but I think we can do it.”

It could see the return of the singing section in the stadium though, with reports the club will trial their comeback after an absence of 18 months.

“For me, it’s important that everyone who wants to support us can do so during the game. We need to establish a perfect connection between the team and the fans. We love this.”

Flick not distracted by precedent

The German one time Barcelona have come back from four goals down was against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in the Champions League, winning 6-1 in the second leg.

“I don’t think about the past or the future. The most important thing is tomorrow. Yes, we know the history, but our job is to do well tomorrow. We didn’t do well in the last match, and we want to see our best version and we want to see everyone’s support.”

The German manager would not reveal if he would be showing the players a motivational video.

“I won’t say because it’s a private matter. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a situation like this before, but I’m not afraid.”