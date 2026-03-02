Barcelona ran out 4-1 winners against Villarreal on Saturday, with teenager Lamine Yamal as the star of the show. He scored his first career hat-trick at the Spotify Camp Nou, while also reaching 100 goal contributions in his career.

Lamine Yamal was a class above against Villarreal, and his exploits delighted a number of his teammates. Dani Olmo was one of them, and post-match, he spoke to the media regarding the 18-year-old winger, as per MD.

“Lamine knows what he has to do, to continue training, we all know that he doesn’t have and we help him to the maximum because he contributes a lot to the team.”

Eric Garcia was equally pleased, and he hopes Lamine Yamal still has goals left over for Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg showdown against Atletico Madrid.

“We are lucky that he plays in our team. Lamine’s performance has been incredible, he could have even saved one or two goals for Tuesday.”

Eric’s centre-back partner Pau Cubarsi, who came through the ranks at the same time as Lamine Yamal, was equally as delighted by his Barcelona teammate.

“Let’s hope that this is the first hat trick of many of Lamine because he is a player who has a lot to give us.”

Balde: What Lamine Yamal is doing deserves applause

Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde believes that Lamine Yamal deserves more respect for what he has been doing during the early stages of his career.

“What Lamine is doing deserves applause. At just 18 years old, his performances are exceptional and everyone can see him. I hope it will continue like this for many years to come.”

Barcelona are hoping for many more Lamine Yamal masterclasses in the years to come, and they will need another if they are overturn their four-goal deficit to Atleti on Tuesday.