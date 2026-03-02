On Monday, it will be known who the candidates are for the Barcelona presidential election that takes place this month. Joan Laporta and Victor Font are already confirmed to have met the threshold of signatures required to enter the race, but with hours to go, others are scrambling to stay in the hunt.

As well as Laporta and Font, Marc Ciria and Xavier Vilajoana have staked their claim to become the next Barcelona president, but as per Sport, neither has managed to amass the 2,337 signatures required to officially be registered as a candidate for the main vote, which takes place on the 15th of March.

Because of this, Ciria and Vilajoana are now in talks to form a coalition with Font, as the trio seek to stop Laporta from receiving a fourth mandate.

Fort open to form coalition

Font, who has been endorsed by Barcelona icon and former manager Xavi Hernandez, has revealed that he is open to forming a coalition with Ciria and Vilajoana, as per MD.

“In view of the information that has circulated this Sunday about potential alliances in the FC Barcelona elections, ‘Nosaltres’ wants to underline that, as we have said and reiterated, Barça needs the next elections on March 15 to be a plebiscite between two models: that of the past and that of the future. There is a social majority for change. During the last few weeks, the need to hold a plebiscite has been a popular clamour that we have found everywhere and that we share from ‘Nosaltres’.

“This has always been the raison d’être of ‘Nosaltres’. Our movement has a vocation to bring together and has done so from the beginning and we will continue to do so, not out of tactics but because we believe it is necessary. ‘Nosaltres’ was born as a result of the union between very diverse groups and personalities from Barcelona who believe in the need for a change that modernises Barça, shields the ownership model and puts the member at the centre of the club. Because without members there is no Barça.”

It will be interesting to see whether an agreement is reached before Monday’s deadline, but for Ciria and Vilajoana, the clock is ticking.