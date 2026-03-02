Barcelona expect key player to return from injury next weekend

In the last 24 hours, Barcelona were dealt a considerable injury blow with the news that Robert Lewandowski won’t play against Atletico Madrid when the two teams meet in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans are hoping to overturn a four-foal deficit from the first leg, but they will have to do so without the Polish striker.

Lewandowski fractured his eye socket during the weekend victory over Villarreal, and he will not recover in time to be involved against Atleti. However, the feeling within Barcelona is that the problem is not serious, with Cadena SER reporting that the 37-year-old should be involved against Athletic Club on Saturday.

Lewandowski will wear protective mask upon return

The inflammation in Lewandowski’s eye area is the reason for him being ruled out against Atleti, but in the coming days, Barcelona expect this to reduce. Once it does, the club will assess the manufacture of a personalized protective mask, which will allow the veteran striker to continue playing while his injury heals.

If Lewandowski adapts well to wearing the mask, he will be able to return to training once it is fitted. If that happens later this week, the likelihood is that he would be able to be involved at San Mames, although Barcelona and Hansi Flick will not want to take any unnecessary risks with his recovery.

Barcelona could do with Lewandowski being fit to face Athletic next weekend, given Ferran Torres’ recent run of poor form. However, it would be more important for him to be able to travel for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Newcastle United, with the Catalans viewing that match as a crucial one in their bid to end an 11-year wait to win that competition.