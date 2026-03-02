Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Monday against Getafe, but they could be without one of their regular starters. Eduardo Camavinga missed Sunday’s training session due to severe toothache, and this has placed him as a doubt for the derby clash at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga has been an undisputed starter since Alvaro Arbeloa moved to a 4-4-2 system, with him having occupied the left midfield position. However, he is at risk of losing his place in the line-up, should it be deemed that he is not fit enough to play from the start against Getafe.

Brahim Diaz has emerged as a leading candidate to start if Camavinga is unable to, but according to Marca, Arbeloa is instead prepared to give the nod to Thiago Pitarch, who is yet to make an appearance in La Liga.

Arbeloa has high hopes for Pitarch

Pitarch is highly-rated within Real Madrid, and especially so by Arbeloa. He had him during his spell as Castilla head coach, and since taking over from Xabi Alonso, he has kept the 18-year-old under his watch in the first team dynamics.

Pitarch appeared as a late substitute in each leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off round victory over Benfica, and he could now be set for his first start. The idea would be for hm to operate in Camavinga’s position on the left side of midfield, with Fede Valverde, Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni completing the quartet.

It will be interesting to see how Arbeloa lines up his side against Getafe. If it is deemed that Camavinga cannot play from the start, he will have a big decision to make on his replacement. Brahim would be a safe bet, but Pitarch certainly appears to have chances to be given his full debut.