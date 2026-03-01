Real Madrid are aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Getafe at the Bernabeu on Monday night, although they will do so without a number of important first team players. Kylian Mbappe will not be involved, while Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao are among those still waiting to make their return to action.

Militao is one of three key absences in the centre of defence. The latest of those is Raul Asencio, who was forced off during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League. The 23-year-old avoided serious injury following hospital tests, but as per MD, he will be able to play against Getafe.

Dean Huijsen will also be missing

As well as Asencio, Real Madrid will also be unable to call upon Dean Huijsen for the visit of Getafe. The Spain international is still nursing a calf issue, and given that he is still yet to make his return to training with the group, he is unlikely to be risked on Monday.

The absences of Militao, Asencio and Huijsen means that Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will only have two natural centre-back options available against Mbappe: Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Aurelien Tchouameni can also play there if required, although the likelihood is that he will continue to be used in midfield.

Real Madrid have regularly dealt with injury issues throughout the season, but they will hope these clear as soon as possible. It is hoped that Asencio and Huijsen will be able to return next Friday against Celta Vigo, at which point Arbeloa will have decisions to make ahead of the first leg of their Champions League showdown against Manchester City five days later. All of his centre-backs, with the exception of Militao, should be ready for that one.