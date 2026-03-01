Real Madrid midfielder doubtful for Getafe clash due to toothache

Real Madrid are hoping to close back to within one point of Barcelona when they host Getafe at the Bernabeu on Monday. Los Blancos lost their place at La Liga’s summit last weekend with a 2-1 defeat at Osasuna, and they will be itching to return to winning ways domestically.

Getafe have frustrated Real Madrid on a number of occasions over the years, and it could be another case on Monday. Alvaro Arbeloa is already without the services of Kylian Mbappe due to an ongoing knee issue, while Jude Bellingham, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos are also ruled out due to injury.

That list could be added to by Eduardo Camavinga, with Diario AS confirming that he is doubtful to face Getafe. The French midfielder, who has been a regular starter since Arbeloa moved to a 4-4-2 system, missed Sunday’s training session due to a severe toothache that required a trip to the dentist.

Dean Huijsen completes part of training session

However, there was some good news for Arbeloa, who welcomed back Dean Huijsen for a portion of Sunday’s session. The defender has been struggling with a calf injury in recent weeks, but he is now ready to turn a corner – although the Getafe match may still come too soon for him.

Huijsen’s return is a very welcome boost for Arbeloa, who currently has Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as his only fit centre-backs for Monday’s match. The veteran pair are likely to start, but with a four-day turnaround for the visit of Celta Vigo on Friday, it would be a risk for them to play together again at Balaidos, especially with Manchester City coming to the Bernabeu the following midweek for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie.

It remains to be seen whether Camavinga and Huijsen are named in Arbeloa’s squad to face Getafe, but Real Madrid will certainly be hoping to ease their injury woes.