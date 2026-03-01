Manchester United are preparing an assault on the La Liga market, as they seek a replacement for Casemiro, with the former Real Madrid midfielder having already been confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season. They have already lined up Villarreal’s Pape Gueye as a possible option, but he’s not the only one being watched in Spain.

Last summer, Man United set their sights on Lucien Agoume, who has been an impressive performer for Sevilla since he joined from Inter in 2024. The 24-year-old has a lot of admirers at Old Trafford, and unsurprisingly, those have remained despite the change of manager, with Ruben Amorim having been ousted by Michael Carrick.

As per TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside), Agoume is on Man United’s list for the summer, as they seek the ideal replacement for Casemiro.

Agoume and Gueye could both arrive at Man United

It’s noted in the report that Man United could sign two central midfielders during the summer transfer window, with former Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold in spite of Casemiro’s exit. It could be that Agoume and Gueye arrive together, although Old Trafford bosses are also consider the likes of Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali as options to replace the aforementioned pair.

As has been the case over the last few years, Sevilla will not stand in Agoume’s way if an acceptable offer is received. €40m was their asking price last summer, but with their financial woes meaning that a significant sale is desperately needed before the end of June, the likelihood is that this figure will drop.

It remains to be seen whether Man United move for Agoume, but one thing for certain is that Sevilla are set for another summer of struggle. The midfielder could one of several players to leave the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with Juanlu Sanchez also noted as another possible departee.