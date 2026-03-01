Later this month, Spain and Argentina are due to face off in the latest instalment of La Finalissima, which is due to take place in Qatar. However, the match is now at risk of being suspended.

In the last 48 hours, tensions have risen in the Middle East. The United States and Israel both launched air strikes against Iran, and in retaliation, they targeted US air bases in the region with many missiles, and Qatar is one of the countries to have been affected by this.

In response to the strikes that have affected Qatar, the country’s Football Association has now announced that all sporting activity has been suspended with immediate effect, as per Diario AS.

“Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions, and matches, effective from today and until further notice. The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association’s official channels.”

Spain could be made to wait for La Finalissima debut

Spain are due to play in La Finalissima for the first time, while Argentine are hoping to defend the title they won against Italy in 2022. However, both nations would be forced to wait if the Qatari FA decide not to resume competitions before the match is scheduled on the 27th of March.

An alternative could be for the match to be played at a different location, likely in Europe. However, it would be very short notice, which means that it may not be logistically possible for FIFA to arrange an alternative solution. If this is the case, they will just have to wait alongside Spain and Argentina.

In the coming weeks, it will be known whether La Finalissima can take place at the Lusail Stadium later this month. In the meantime, the thoughts of everyone involved in the process will be on the events in the Middle East.