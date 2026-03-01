Real Madrid have a crucial run of fixtures over the coming weeks, but they are poised to face them without Kylian Mbappe. The striker has been struggling with a knee complaint for over two months, and recently, the problem has worsened to the extent that he is no longer able to play.

Mbappe has been outstanding this season, although his performances have taken a visible dip since his knee issue was revealed. He has tried to battle through, but Real Madrid have now decided to let him rest for the time being, with no exact deadline set for his return.

Mbappe to sit out Real Madrid’s upcoming matches

Mbappe has decided against surgery, with conservative treatment preferred ahead of the season run-in and World Cup. This will mean he misses the next three weeks of action, according to Cadena SER.

If he is out for this full period, Mbappe will miss La Liga fixtures against Getafe and Celta Vigo, while he would be a major doubt for the visit of Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu. However, the Frenchman is prepared to do everything in his power to ensure he can play in that match, as he seeks to keep Los Blancos’ hopes of La Decimosexta alive.

Mbappe is undoubtedly a big miss for Real Madrid, although they have won their last two matches without him being involved (vs Real Sociedad and Benfica). Alvaro Arbeloa will believe he can solve this problem, and even if he misses out against Man City, there will be belief that a positive result can be achieved – especially if Vinicius Junior can continue the excellent form he has displayed over the last few weeks. Still, club bosses will hope their number 10 will be fit for that showdown clash.