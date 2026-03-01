It has been almost two weeks since Real Madrid defeated Benfica 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash. That match was dominated by allegations of racist abuse made by Vinicius Junior towards Gianluca Prestianni, which UEFA are currently looking into.

Benfica and Prestianni have denied the accusations, which head coach Jose Mourinho has now commented on. As per Cadena SER, he confirmed that the Argentine will be exiled if he is found guilty of racist abuse.

“If my player, Prestianni, did not respect these principles, which are mine and Benfica’s, his career with a coach called Mourinho and at a club like Benfica comes to an end.

“The presumption of innocence is a right, but I have to put many ‘yeses’ in front of me. If you want me to repeat what I repudiate twenty times, I will do it. UEFA did not include the ‘if…’ that should have been included. If the player is really guilty, I’ll never look at him like I have, and that’s the end for me, but I have to be careful.”

Mourinho on Real Madrid links: I want to stay at Benfica

Mourinho also spoke again on links with the Real Madrid manager’s position, which could become vacant in the summer.

“There is something I control: my will and my emotions. After the problems with Real Madrid’s matches, some thought that he had missed the opportunity to return. You asked me if it was possible to say no and I said yes. Do you think I could say no to Florentino if I wanted to come back? I have many flaws, but I am not stupid. I was objective in saying that I wanted to stay at Benfica, and I only want to play in one league, not two: the real and the virtual. Right now we’re playing in two, and I only want one. I want to stay and respect my contract. If they want to renew, I will do it without discussing anything.”