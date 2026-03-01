Atletico Madrid will be busy this summer, with plans for numerous positions in Diego Simeone’s squad to be addressed. Striker is one of them, with doubts over the future of Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth.

The former has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS, and at this stage, it is taken for granted that he will end up at Orlando City. Sorloth has been linked with a number of clubs, so there is every chance that Atleti are seeking the addition of two forward players to join their ranks for the 2026-27 season and beyond.

12 months ago, Atleti were keen on Fabio Silva, who was impressing whilst on loan at Las Palmas. In the end, the Portuguese striker moved to Borussia Dortmund, although he has struggled there, which has now opened the door for a possible return to Spanish football.

Atleti and Betis keen on Silva

As per ED, Atleti have Silva in their sights as a possible target for the summer, although they have competition from Real Betis, who remain interested in signing the former Wolves striker after missing out on him in January.

Silva may have struggled in Germany, but it is his form for Las Palmas that means Atleti and Betis are interested in his services. 10 goals in 25 matches for a side that were relegated is an impressive return, and both clubs believe he would be able to get even better in a better team.

It will be interesting to see whether Atleti or Betis decide to make a move for Silva during the summer transfer window. Los Colchoneros would be better-placed to pay what Dortmund are asking, given their stronger spending power, although director of football Mateu Alemany will be considering numerous other targets alongside the Portuguese, as preparations continue for the off-season.