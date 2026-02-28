The fallout from Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica at the Estadio da Luz 11 days ago is still rumbling on. UEFA are still investigating Gianluca Prestianni after the Argentine winger was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior, and the Portuguese club have now taken action against supporters that have allegedly done the same thing.

The match in Lisbon became a very tense affair in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s goal, which was scored by Vinicius. The Brazilian celebrated in front of the Benfica supporters, and upon returning to his half, the confrontation with Prestianni took place. Prior to this, he was targeted by supporters, which has now been acknowledged.

Benfica statement confirms action against members

As per Cadena SER, Benfica have announced that five members are to be suspended after an -in-house investigation found them to have racially abused Vinicius during the Portuguese club’s 1-0 home defeat.

“The opening of these disciplinary proceedings is the result of the internal investigation initiated after the match between Benfica and Real Madrid, held on February 17, and the adoption of inappropriate behaviour in the stands, of a racist nature, incompatible with the values and principles that govern the Club.”

Benfica are prepared to take strong action accused the members accused of racist abuse, but they are standing by Prestianni, whose UEFA investigation is ongoing. Earlier this week, they denied reports that the winger had admitted to utterly a racial slur in the direction of Vinicius, with their belief that nothing of the kind took place.

The outcome of UEFA’s investigation should be known in the coming weeks. Vinicius, as well as a couple of his Real Madrid teammates, are adamant that Prestianni uttered racist abuse, while Benfica and the player himself continue to deny such claims. The European football governing body will have the final say.