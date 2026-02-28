Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal

Barcelona have followed up back-to-back defeats with back-to-back wins, as they defeated Villarreal in their La Liga clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for the Catalans, who have had a couple of big chances to score. Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde could not take advantage, but fortunately for the vast majority of supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal took his opportunity on 28 minutes. A mistake from Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye presented the ball to Fermin Lopez, who slipped in the 18-year-old to score his first of the afternoon.

10 minutes, Lamine Yamal got his and Barcelona’s second of the afternoon in spectacular fashion. After receiving the ball on the right touchline, he drove towards the penalty area, skipped away from two challenges before curling the ball into the far corner, leaving Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior with no chance.

Villarreal were a touch unfortunate to get 2-0 down at the interval, but four minutes into the second half, they gave themselves a way back into the match. A corner was not cleared by Barcelona, and that allowed Pape Gueye to score from inside the six-yard box and reduce the arrears.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they restored their two-goal lead soon after, and it was a third of the afternoon for Lamine Yamal. Pedri slipped him in behind, and with only Junior to beat, he made no mistake to score his first career hat-trick. It got even better for the Catalans in stoppage time as Robert Lewandowski tapped home Jules Kounde’s cutback for goal number four of the afternoon.

Barcelona put the pressure on Real Madrid with another win

That result takes Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid, who are not in action until Monday. Hansi Flick’s side need to score at least four goals on Tuesday when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, and this has been solid preparation for that task.