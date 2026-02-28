Barcelona picked up an impressive 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon, with Lamine Yamal (x3) and Robert Lewandowski getting the goals for the La Liga leaders.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
A couple of important interventions from the Barcelona goalkeeper, although he did not have much to do overall.
Jules Kounde – 6.5
Should have scored in the first half, although he did set up Lewandowski’s late goal.
Pau Cubarsi – 6
Beaten too easily at times.
Eric Garcia – 7
Once again, he was Barcelona’s best defender. Held strong to deny Villarreal at times, before being moved into midfield for the closing minutes.
Alejandro Balde – 6
Had difficulties up against Nicolas Pepe.
Marc Bernal – 7
He’s getting better and better. Did not manage to make it goals in three home matches in a row, but his midfield work was excellent at times.
Dani Olmo – 6
Should have scored at least once, but it wasn’t to be.
Fermin Lopez – 8
Top performance from the young midfielder, whose two assists take him to 13 for the season. His all-round play was also very good.
Lamine Yamal – 9.5
What an afternoon for the teenager. Scored twice in the first half before adding a third in the second to complete his first career hat-trick. He was unstoppable at times, in what was arguably his best performance of the season so far.
Ferran Torres – 6
Struggled to have any sort of impact, although he did miss an early chance to open the scoring.
Raphinha – 6.5
Worked hard, but had little effect in attack.
Substitutes
Pedri – 7
Majestic cameo from the midfielder, who set up Lamine Yamal for his third goal, while also playing a part in the fourth.
Ronald Araujo – 6
More minutes for the Uruguayan defender, who was solid.
Robert Lewandowski – 6.5
Scored late on, as he adds another goal to his Barcelona collection.
Marcus Rashford – 6
Tried his best to make a difference late on, but it wasn’t to be.
Roony Bardghji – 6
Rare minutes for the Swedish winger.
