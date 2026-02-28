Barcelona picked up an impressive 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon, with Lamine Yamal (x3) and Robert Lewandowski getting the goals for the La Liga leaders.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

A couple of important interventions from the Barcelona goalkeeper, although he did not have much to do overall.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Should have scored in the first half, although he did set up Lewandowski’s late goal.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

Beaten too easily at times.

Eric Garcia – 7

Once again, he was Barcelona’s best defender. Held strong to deny Villarreal at times, before being moved into midfield for the closing minutes.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Had difficulties up against Nicolas Pepe.

Marc Bernal – 7

He’s getting better and better. Did not manage to make it goals in three home matches in a row, but his midfield work was excellent at times.

Dani Olmo – 6

Should have scored at least once, but it wasn’t to be.

Fermin Lopez – 8

Top performance from the young midfielder, whose two assists take him to 13 for the season. His all-round play was also very good.

Lamine Yamal – 9.5

What an afternoon for the teenager. Scored twice in the first half before adding a third in the second to complete his first career hat-trick. He was unstoppable at times, in what was arguably his best performance of the season so far.

Ferran Torres – 6

Struggled to have any sort of impact, although he did miss an early chance to open the scoring.

Raphinha – 6.5

Worked hard, but had little effect in attack.

Substitutes

Pedri – 7

Majestic cameo from the midfielder, who set up Lamine Yamal for his third goal, while also playing a part in the fourth.

Ronald Araujo – 6

More minutes for the Uruguayan defender, who was solid.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Scored late on, as he adds another goal to his Barcelona collection.

Marcus Rashford – 6

Tried his best to make a difference late on, but it wasn’t to be.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Rare minutes for the Swedish winger.