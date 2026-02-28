Barcelona are on course to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, having restored their two-goal lead over Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for the Catalans, who have had a couple of big chances to score. Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde could not take advantage, but fortunately for the vast majority of supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal took his opportunity on 28 minutes.

Less than 10 minutes later, it got even better for the teenager as he danced away from two Villarreal defenders before finding the far corner in spectacular fashion to make it 2-0. However, Barcelona saw their two-goal lead cut in half by Pape Gueye, although it has now been restored by Lamine Yamal’s third of the afternoon.

🇪🇸 Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal Lamine Yamal with the hat-trick! pic.twitter.com/7KdTBXCu3v — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 28, 2026

LAMINE YAMAL WITH HIS FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK FOR BARCELONA 🎩 pic.twitter.com/AyQVzil1eK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2026

It’s a wonderful through ball from Pedri, and Lamine Yamal makes no mistake to complete his first career hat-trick. The teenager was taken off shortly after that, and one of the players to come on has now got Barcelona’s fourth: Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski 🇪🇸 Barcelona 4-1 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/xUIG7YIZQx — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 28, 2026

It’s been a very professional performance from Barcelona, who are on their way to back-to-back wins in La Liga.