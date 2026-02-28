Barcelona are on course to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, but their lead over Villarreal has been reduced to one in their clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It was a frustrating opening half hour for the Catalans, who have had a couple of big chances to score. Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde could not take advantage, but fortunately for the vast majority of supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal took his opportunity on 28 minutes.

Less than 10 minutes later, it got even better for the teenager as he danced away from two Villarreal defenders before finding the far corner in spectacular fashion to make it 2-0. However, Barcelona have seen their two-goal lead cut in half by Pape Gueye, who fires home from close range to bring the visitors back into the match.

Pape Gueye pulls one back !! 🇪🇸 Barcelona 2-1 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/FFXfsZEKAa — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 28, 2026

It’s poor defending from Barcelona to allow Gueye to be in so much inside their six-yard box, and it means their chances of victory are under threat.