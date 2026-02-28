Barcelona will go four points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Villarreal, and they are on course to do so after scoring twice inside the first half at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It has been a frustrating opening half hour for the Catalans, who have had a couple of big chances to score. Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde could not take advantage, but fortunately for the vast majority of supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal has taken his opportunity on 28 minutes.

After a mistake in the Villarreal midfield, Fermin Lopez took the ball before slipping in Lamine Yamal, who finishes low beyond Luiz Junior.

Lamine Yamal opens scoring. Fermin great assist 🇪🇸 Barcelona 1-0 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/xqQSEkpLHB — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 28, 2026

Fermín to Lamine to open the scoring for Barca 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I3oEDjpK1w — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2026

Less than 10 minutes later, it would get even better for the teenager, as he danced away from two Villarreal defenders before finding the far corner in spectacular fashion.

Amazing solo by Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 Barcelona 2-0 Villarrealpic.twitter.com/Z84Zk5UA1x — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) February 28, 2026

LAMINE YAMAL, THAT IS RIDICULOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wlCfstHAnx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2026

After three matches without a goal, Lamine Yamal will be relieved to find himself back on the scoresheet for Barcelona. The Catalans may be without key midfielder Frenkie de Jong for this one, but so far, his absence has not had a major effect.