Barcelona consider legal action against pre-presidential candidate

In just over two weeks’ time, Barcelona members will go to the polls, as they prepared to select the club’s next president. One of those currently in the running is Marc Ciria, whose party Moviment 42 are determined to overthrow Joan Laporta, who is the overwhelming favourite to be re-elected.

Ciria has already used Lionel Messi at the forefront of his campaign, with a giant banner depicting the Argentine having recently been displayed in Barcelona city centre. However, he has displayed another message, this time within the ground of the Spotify Camp Nou.

Ahead of Barcelona’s match against Villarreal, Ciria has unveiled graffiti with a message for the club’s members: “Els socis/es más grans seran sempre els nostres VIPs”, meaning “The oldest socios with always be our VIPs”.

💙❤️ “Els socis/es més grans seran sempre els nostres VIPs”

•••

Descobreix el ‘Pla 5-25-50’ a

ℹ️ https://t.co/Gkr38HrwDz pic.twitter.com/PGRewPBQnE — Marc Ciria i Roig (@CiriaMarc) February 28, 2026

Barcelona order graffiti to be erased, threaten legal action

However, the club has not taken too kindly to this act. As per MD, they have already painted over Ciria’s logo that was displayed alongside the graffiti, while they have also instructed their legal department to take the necessary action against Moviment 42, whose action they consider to be “unacceptable”.

Barcelona assure that Moviment 42 did not receive club approval to display this graffiti and use it as part of their election campaign. There is also a chance that the current hierarchy issue a warning to those involved in the process regarding similar acts in the future.

The next couple of weeks will be full-on campaigning for those in the race. Victor Font, Ciria and Xavier Vilajoana, who recently spoke to Football España, are the main chasers at this stage, but they will each have plenty of catching up to do so if they are to stop Laporta from receiving a fourth mandate. The next president will be known next month, with the vote taking place on the 15th.