The summer transfer window does not open for another four months, but Barcelona are already on the verge of wrapping up their first signing. The Catalans, who are hoping to add multiple players to Hansi Flick’s squad ahead of the 2026-27 season, have been busy in recent weeks, and their hard work has now paid off.

There are several areas of Flick’s squad that are to be addressed. A new centre-back and striker are on the agenda, while a decision must also be made on whether to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis, with the 28-year-old currently on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Rashford has been impressive since making the move to Catalonia, with 10 goals and 10 assists registered across all competitions. It is no surprise that Barcelona want to keep him beyond the summer, and they have now taken a big step towards doing so.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Rashford

According to Sport, personal terms have already been agreed between Barcelona and Rashford, with the English winger poised to sign a three-year contract at the Spotify Camp Nou. Crucially, this will include a significant pay cut, which will make it easier for the Catalans to register him with La Liga – while also giving them more leeway with their other signings.

The next step will be for Barcelona to agree a deal with Man United, although that may not be necessary. They have a €30m buy option as part of the loan agreement from last summer, and they are prepared to activate this, with the cost of the operation coming out to €10m per season after amortisation.

Barcelona would ideally like to agree a deal below the aforementioned €30m clause, but Man United have already made it clear that no negotiations will be held. This is no problem for the La Liga leaders, who are more than ready to keep Rashford at the Spotify Camp Nou.