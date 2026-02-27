Two rising starlets on Atletico Madrid agenda for summer: Midfielder priced at €35-40m

Atletico Madrid look set for another busy transfer window in the summer, as they overhaul Diego Simeone’s squad. The last two years have seen 16 players arrive at the Metropolitano, but Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is approaching his first summer transfer window, and could look to make a splash.

Alemany has already spent over €60m on Ademola Lookman, Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas, albeit those costs were offset by the exits of Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori. Already there has been talk that Atletico will pursue Lookman’s former Atalanta teammate Ederson dos Santos in the coming months too.

Atletico Madrid revive interest in Argentine right-back

With uncertainty over the future of Nahuel Molina this summer, Matteo Moretto has told RadioMarca that Atletico are looking at Agustin Giay of Palmeiras as a potential option. Atletico were interested in Giay while he was at San Lorenzo in his native Argentina, but he ended up moving to Palmeiras in 2024 for €7m. Los Colchoneros are looking at him as a potential young recruit who could improve their squad depth.

Club Brugge’s Aleksandar Stankovic impressed Atletico

Another name on their shortlist is Club Brugge’s Aleksandar Stankovic, who played against them in the Champions League play-off round, and suitably impressed Atletico. Moretto explains that Atletico are in love with the 20-year-old, who is the son of former Inter star Dejan Stankovic.

There are complications when it comes to Stankovic though – his price tag is expected to be around €35-40m, and his father’s former club also have a buyback option on the Serbia international. Moretto declares that it is more likely that Inter exercise that option, than a move to Atletico.

Having just spent on Mendoza and Vargas, it would be something of a surprise if Atletico spent big on another younger midfielder, although Stankovic is a more forward-thinking midfielder than the other two.