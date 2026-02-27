Sevilla wrap up signing of Ecuador international midfielder

Sevilla have wrapped up a new signing for next season ahead of time. On Thursday they announced the addition of Patrik Mercado, who will join the club in the summer transfer window.

Mercado has been linked to Sevilla for several months, and originally it was thought that he could join the club in the January transfer window. The Ecuador international has been linked with a number of sides, including Chelsea at one point. Before he arrives, Sevilla must make space in their salary limit for the deal, and free up a non-EU spot in their squad, which may be behind their failure to complete the deal in the winter window.

Sevilla reach agreement with Independiente del Valle

Sevilla’s negotiations have been ongoing for some time, and they have faced competition from Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Bournemouth, as well as Chelsea, according to Marca. While Sevilla gave no details of the agreement with Independiente del Valle, the deal is thought to be worth around €6m.

There a number of moving parts for Los Nervionenses currently, with Sergio Ramos and Eleven Capital in negotiations to buy the club. It is explained that Sevilla will study any offer that arrives in the summer, as they try to ease their salary limit woes. In terms of their non-EU spots, Marcao, Alexis Sanchez and Gabriel Suazo currently occupy their three spots. The Brazilian is attempting to obtain Spanish citizenship, while it is said to be ‘difficult’ for Sanchez to remain at Sevilla next season.

Mercado: Threat in the final third

Coming through the system at the highly successful Independiente academy, Mercado has made a total of 116 appearances, scoring 11 goals and giving 13 assists. The 22-year-old had his best season yet last year though, providing 11 assists and six goals from an attacking midfield position. That form has been rewarded internationally, his debut for Ecuador coming in September last year – one of three caps. Mercado has also won the Copa Sudamericana and two Ecuadorian leagues with Independiente.