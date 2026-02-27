Real Madrid and Barcelona are dominating Europe in terms of commercial revenue and merchandising. The Clasico duo may be concerned about the growth of the Premier League in terms of their TV revenue, but in terms of other areas of growth, they remain top dogs. Atletico Madrid are the only other side from Spain to make it into the top 25 in either regard.

The lack of spending in the transfer market has become a growing concern in Spanish football of late, with concerns that La Liga is falling behind its counterparts. At the heart of that debate are the salary limit rules in Spain, the strictest of any of the top five leagues. President Javier Tebas has argued that La Liga is along with the Bundesliga, the healthiest top league in Europe, and those two leagues are comparable.

Real Madrid lead commercial revenue in Europe

UEFA have released a report on the income of Champions League clubs, and while the growing financial muscle of the Premier League is the main talking point across the continent, Real Madrid top the commercial revenue chart, with an income of €568m. They are followed by Barcelona in second with €499m. Atletico are the next Spanish side to enter the top 25, with an income of €123m (18th), behind the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, which illustrates the gap to the top two. Of the top 10, five are Premier League clubs.

Barcelona lead kit sales and merchandising

However Barcelona can regard themselves as the most successful when it comes to revenue from shirt sales and merchandising, part of which is down to their new deal with Nike. Barcelona (€277m) are followed by Real Madrid in second (€231m), with both seeing respective increases of €106m and €35m.

Atletico Madrid rank in 21st spot, with €33m in revenue, an increase of €14m for Los Colchoneros. They are also one of the big risers, up five places, although Newcastle United (21 places) and Aston Villa (37 places) have seen major shifts on 2024.