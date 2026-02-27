Real Madrid have been linked to Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez almost since he won the Ballon d’Or, but this summer could be the year that they make a major play for the Spain international. Originally, Los Blancos had identified him as a potential target for last summer, but his cruciate ligament injury ruled out a big-money bid for him.

Rodri is still looking for a consistent run of form at the top of his game, with multiple injuries preventing him doing so this season, despite recovering from the ACL tear in the summer. However over the last two months, he has started seven of City’s last eight Premier League games, and looks to be returning to rhythm, with one eye on the World Cup.

Real Madrid to make €50m bid for Rodri in the summer

Previously, it has been reported that Real Madrid intend to keep a close eye on his progress for the rest of the season to see how his comeback goes. According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Real Madrid will move for him if Rodri manages to remove all doubts about his fitness long-term. They believe that they could strike a deal with Manchester City for around €50m this summer.

Rodri Hernandez contract situation at Manchester City

Earlier in the season there were reports that City had opened talks with Rodri over a new deal, but it seems they are yet to make much progress in that regard. The 29-year-old will have just a year remaining on his deal in the summer, which could facilitate a negotiation with Los Blancos, as City will have to make a call on his future.

Real Madrid have been linked with AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit this summer too, but as his stock continues to rise, he may end up more expensive than Rodri due to his age. President Florentino Perez appears to have a soft spot for Madrid native Rodri, and he has previously voiced a desire to ‘return home’ at some point in his career.