Atletico Madrid fans have watched on in disbelief this week, as the story of Antoine Griezmann’s seemingly imminent departure from the club develops. It seems the French icon is closer to leaving the club than remaining, despite having the chance to leave this summer in the Copa del Rey in his hands.

Earlier this week it was reported that Griezmann was in advanced talks with Orlando City, but that the Major League Soccer side were keen for him to join before the March 26th transfer deadline in the USA. Reports in Spain have claimed that Griezmann is closer to leaving than staying at Atletico, and it has been noted that the 34-year-old did not imagine playing as much as he is this season, or as well.

Griezmann to Orlando City deal ‘95% done’

The information emerging from the Spanish capital has been backed up by a report in France from L’Equipe. While Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone are in favour of Griezmann staying until the end of the season, the French outlet report that a move to the USA is ‘95% done’. It is not clear if Atletico will demand a fee for Griezmann, who is under contract until 2027, but the general consensus has been from Simeone at least that he has earned the right to decide his future.

Why it matters if Griezmann goes now or in the summer

The confusion has been around the fact that Griezmann could leave now rather than in the summer. Alonso El Inca of ASN has told Cadena SER that if Griezmann does not make the move now, he may miss out on the chance to be a franchise player, which would allow him to earn as much as €20m. On the other hand if he were to make the move in the summer, there is no guarantee the offer from Orlando would be on the table at all, but it would almost certainly reduce his earning potential.

Certainly it would be a major loss for Atletico in the final third of the season if Griezmann does depart – he has contributed 12 goals to the cause and returned to his level as one of their best players in recent months.