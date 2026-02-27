Kane is one of Barcelona's priorities next summer.
Harry Kane camp deny contact with Barcelona over summer transfer

The presidential campaign at Barcelona often involves plenty of speculation over transfer deals, and this year the name of Harry Kane has been touted as a potential addition this summer. Favourite Joan Laporta of course got his first shot in office by promising the signing of David Beckham, and his second by promising a new deal for Lionel Messi.

Last week presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana claimed that he had been in contact with Harry Kane’s camp over a potential move. Vilajoana told Football España that Kane was an idea of a signing that would fit Barcelona’s style of play and needs at the position.

Harry Kane’s camp deny contacts with Barcelona

However this reportedly came as news to Kane and company. Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that Kane has not been contacted by anyone from Barcelona. Agent Charlie Kane, who is also his brother, and his father, who also works for him, are also unaware of any contact for the England international.

Kane has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
Barcelona are hunting for a striker

Director of Football Deco has confirmed that Barcelona are keen to bring in a forward this summer, but thus far it is unclear who they might target. There have been numerous links to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but financially a deal seems highly unlikely. Another name that has been regularly linked with Barcelona on a free transfer is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

This is not the first time that Kane’s name has been brought up in relation to Barcelona – earlier in the season he was referenced as a potential option. Bayern seem unwilling to let him go though, and talks are underway to extend his contract. The 33-year-old certainly remains among the best forwards in the world, and Barcelona have shown they are willing to spend on an older striker with the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

