Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has refused to be drawn on Antoine Griezmann’s potential exit from the club, amid heavy speculation he could be on his way out in March. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has gone a step further, declaring that they expect him to be at the club.

This week news broke that Griezmann was in advanced talks with Major League Soccer side Orlando City, but to the surprise of all, that he could leave in the next month. Orlando are keen to make the deal happen before the end of the MLS transfer window on the 26th of March, however this would also mean leaving Atletico two months before the end of the season, with a potential Copa del Rey final on the horizon.

‘We shouldn’t put pressure on Griezmann’

Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s trip to face Real Oviedo on Saturday night, Simeone was peppered with questions about a potential exit for Griezmann.

“I understand your question, I was quite clear the other day, I’m focused on tomorrow’s game and how important Antoine is to us,” he told Marca.

“I’m not going to talk about a subject where we don’t know what will happen, nor repeat how important Antoine is to us.”

On the third occasion, Simeone requested that Griezmann was allowed to make his decision in peace.

“I’ll say it again, we’re talking with Antoine and we shouldn’t put pressure on him or say too much. Antoine already knows how important he is to us and we’re focused on the great things that are coming up: Oviedo, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Tottenham… there’s no room for anything else.”

🚨🤯 If Atlético Madrid advances to the QF of the UCL and final of the CdR, this is what their schedule could look like: March 22: Real Madrid (La Liga)

April 5: Barça (La Liga)

April 8: Barça (UCL)

April 12: Sevilla (La Liga)

April 15: Barça (UCL)

April 18: CdR final pic.twitter.com/nQQcJK8SlU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 27, 2026

Simeone refuses to be drawn on Tottenham Champions League draw

Earlier in the day, Atletico Madrid found out that they would be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Round of 16. As is customary with Simeone, he was reluctant to look beyond their next game.

“A tough opponent, an important player in world football, and we’ll talk more when the match gets closer. I’m not thinking about the Champions League right now, but about Oviedo.”

Alemany: Griezmann is under contract with us

Speaking from the Champions League draw in Nyon, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was more direct, declaring that they were banking on Griezmann being available until the end of the season.

“This is a topic that generates a lot of media speculation. Antoine has two more years on his contract with us, he’s focused on what’s ahead, and his performance has been very good,” Marca quote.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’re focused on him helping us tomorrow, helping us on Tuesday, helping us in the Champions League, helping us until the end of the season, and nothing more. Everything else is speculation.”

If Griezmann does decide to go, then it has been suggested his final game at the Metrpolitano would be next week at home to Real Sociedad. The 34-year-old has been left in no doubt that he is wanted by Simeone and the club, but it could cost him a number of millions if he does decide to stay.