Real Madrid have made the centre-back position a priority for a second summer in a row, despite the signing of Dean Huijsen for €60m and the emergence of Raul Asencio as a first-team player. However there is little certainy on who they may target.

What does seem decided is that David Alaba will not be offered a new deal at the end of his contract this summer, and Antonio Rudiger also appears to be fighting an uphill battle to earn himself a new deal too. That could lead to two new central defenders coming through the door.

Earlier this season it seemed Real Madrid had ruled out a move for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, but now it seems they have restarted contacts with the Frenchman. Primary target Dayot Upaemecano has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich, and Los Blancos have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Sources in Germany believe Schlotterbeck interest is serious

There have been a number of conflicting reports over Schlotterbeck’s future, with some reports in Spain denying that Los Blancos are considering a move for him. Barcelona were also linked to Hansi Flick’s former starting centre-back for Germany, but it appears the Catalan side have decided to move on from him.

However Christian Falk has revealed to Bayern Insider that his colleagues at BILD newspaper believe Real Madrid’s interest in Schlotterbeck to be ‘serious’, and a move could happen. Falk confirms that Barcelona have ended any interest in him, as they do not feel they can afford the deal.

Real Madrid-Konrad Laimer links shut down

More recently, Real Madrid have recently been credited with interest in Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer, who is currently in contract talks with the Bavarian giants. Yet Falk has denied that Los Blancos are considering a move for Laimer, even if they are keen to bring in a midfielder this summer.