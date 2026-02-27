Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has declared that Newcastle United have a ‘fantastic team’ ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. The Blaugrana coach was not willing to give his thoughts on avoiding Paris Saint-Germain or five other previous winners on the other side of the draw.

The Catalan side know that they will face one of Tottenham Hotspur or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final if they can get past Newcastle, while Arsenal are favourites to reach the semi-final from the other leg of their side of the draw. Barcelona beat Newcastle 2-1 in the league phase at St. James Park, with a brace from Marcus Rashford. Flick was taking little for granted though.

“Every match is important. I’m not celebrating not facing PSG; we have to respect our opponents. Everyone wants to reach the final, and Newcastle also wants to win the Champions League. All opponents are tough. Newcastle United have a fantastic team, and we saw that when we were there.”

“All the Champions League teams are very good and have great quality. Playing against Atlético or Tottenham if we get through is also very difficult, they have a lot of quality. We have to play first. It’s fantastic to have this opportunity, but we have to respect all the teams.”

Barcelona after their chance to address errors

Having avoided the play-off round of the Champions League, Barcelona are coming off a rare two free midweeks, in which Flick has had the chance to work on their issues in training. Eric Garcia noted that it had been a welcome break, while Flick explained that their next opponents Villarreal had caused them plenty of problems in the first meeting in December, with his side giving the ball away too easily.

“These past two weeks have been important, but in the end it comes down to how you play in the match and how you approach the duels against your opponents. We have seven matches before the international break and tomorrow is the first opportunity to start well.”

‘It’s a young side, it needs confidence’ – Flick

In terms of where his side is currently, Flick was asked if they were in their best shape of the season.

“If you had asked me before Atletico, I would have said yes too. We are focused on what we can improve and on our objectives. We still have the possibility of improving and continuing to win matches, that’s what’s important. This a young team, and winning games gives you confidence, and this side needs it.”

Flick: "It's an honor to reach 100 games with Barça. I enjoy every day at the club, with the staff, with the players, with the fans… The event with Laporta was a private event, but we're not having as much contact. I try to respect it and wish him all the best." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2026

The Yellow Submarine are in decent form as they arrive at Camp Nou, sitting in third place. Marcelino Garcia Toral has struggled to mastermind victories over the top three so far though, suffering four defeats out of four thus far.