Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said he will focus on the positive side of things, following an injury to Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder will in all likelihood be out of action until April, ruling him out of a number of crucial clashes coming up, including their meeting with Newcastle United in the Champions League.

De Jong has suffered from a hamstring tear that will see him out of action for five to six weeks. The Round of 16 in the Champions League, the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid and a tricky away tie with Athletic Club all take place in that period.

“We don’t like it when a player can’t play, especially a player of Frenkie’s quality. It’s not an easy time, but it also gives us the opportunity for other players to play. I focus on the positive.”

“All teams have problems, and that’s what we have to manage. We have a lot of quality in the squad and various options to play with. I see it as other players getting opportunities; we’re focusing on what we do have available.”

Hansi Flick on Barcelona future

Flick has now reached 100 games in charge of Barcelona, with some of the best statistics in the club’s history. He was asked about the milestone, and whether he had much contact with Joan Laporta, who is currently campaign to be re-elected as president.

“It’s a great honour to reach this number of matches. For me, it was a dream to coach this club, and I enjoy every day with these players and this club. The presentation was a private event, and I decided to attend. I don’t have much contact with him because he’s no longer the President, but I wish him all the best.”

Under contract until 2027, Flick was asked whether he could see himself being in charge for another 100 games.

“Why not? I’ve said it before, I enjoy the city, the team, and the club. It’s a great honour to be able to coach Barca, and the players are doing a fantastic job. Everyone should be proud of this team.”

🚨 Deco: "PSG and Newcastle United are two very different teams. Newcastle is tough, and even more so at their home ground. Against Newcastle we played a good match. If we're at our level, we can beat anyone." pic.twitter.com/8hLktQL2hH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2026

Flick on change of punishments for lateness

Earlier in the week, Pedri and Ferran Torres revealed that Flick had changed the punishment for being late to team meetings or training. Previously Flick would bench players who were late, and now, players are fined €40k instead. He was asked if it was a response to the club’s downturn in form.

“It has nothing to do with that (laughs). I think I can improve a bit as a coach. Before, when I watched, it was stressful because I’d look at the clock when there were 60 seconds left and think, ‘Let’s see when they’ll arrive.’ It’s something I don’t like because it’s also pressure for me, so I decided to talk to the captains and leave the decision up to them. Since then, no one has been late, so I guess we made the right decision.”