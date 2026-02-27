The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 has taken place in Nyon, France, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid finding out their opponents. The path to the final for all three times has also been outlined.

Los Blancos came through the play-off round with a 3-1 win over Benfica on aggregate, while Los Colchoneros beat Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate at the same stage. Barcelona, having finishing 5th in the league phase, were provided with a bye for the play-off round.

Real Madrid to face Manchester City – again

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and manager Alvaro Arbeloa joked that they would no doubt be facing Manchester City in the Round of 16, and it has come to fruition. They have faced each other on numerous occasions over the past few seasons, including in December, when City came away with a 2-1 win from the Bernabeu.

Barcelona avoid Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona on the other hand will have been delighted to avoid a meeting with Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain, who knocked them out two seasons ago, and beat the Blaugrana at Montjuic 2-1 in the summer. They will face Newcastle United, who they also met in the league phase, and beat 2-1 at St. James’ Park with a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Deco: "If we advance, it would be 4 matches perhaps against Atlético Madrid this season." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2026

Atletico Madrid avoid rematch with Liverpool

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16, avoiding a rematch with Liverpool. Spurs have only played Atletieco Madrid once before in 1963 in the Cup-winners Cup, which ended in a 5-1 win for Tottenham.

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING – OFFICIAL: If Atlético Madrid advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they will face either Barcelona or Newcastle. The return leg would be at the Metropolitano. The winner will play one of Arsenal/Sporting/Bodø/Leverkusen in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/aJpT14yedS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 27, 2026

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could meet in the quarter-final

The paths to the final for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid cross in the quarter-finals. Should they both win their ties, the pair will meet each other a total of six times this season, due to their Copa del Rey semi-final, the return leg of which takes place next week. A prospective semi-final would be against one of Sporting CP, Bodo/Glimt, Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal.

Real Madrid would have to come out to of six previous winners

Real Madrid on the other hand are on the same side of the draw as six previous winners of the competition. Bayern Munich will be heavy favourites to face the winner of their clash with Manchester City in the quarter-final, as they take on Atalanta. Opposition in the semi-final will come from one of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray or Liverpool.

The Round of 16 ties will take place on the 10th/11th of March, and the return legs will be on the 17th/18th of March. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will host the first legs at the Bernabeu and Metropolitano first, traveling for the second leg. As the higher seed, Barcelona will host their second leg at Camp Nou against Newcastle.