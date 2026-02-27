Julian Alvarez appears to be involved in a tug of war between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but both sides are looking at their options if he is not wearing Blaugrana or Rojiblanco next season. The Argentina international has been the subject of heavy speculation over his future this season.

Los Colchoneros have been steadfast in their stance on Alvarez, maintaining that he will not be going anywhere – he is under contract until 2029 at the Metropolitano. Despite that, he continues to be linked with a move to Camp Nou, with some saying he is their preferred option to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both looking at same alternative

On Thursday, it was reported in Catalonia that if they cannot sign Alvarez, then Barcelona may try to recruit Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who has been short of game time at the Etihad. WinWin have now added that Atletico Madrid are also scouting Marmoush, and should Alvarez end up leaving the club, then they would be interested in the Egyptian as a potential replacement themselves.

The expectation is that Marmoush could be available for less than the €75m he joined City for, and it is also noted that he shares the same agents as Fermin Lopez, CAA Stellar.

Marmoush and Alvarez situations

Marmoush has not flourished at Manchester City, and like Alvarez, has found starts hard to come by. It would be no surprise if Marmoush’s agents are sounding out the market for the summer, with a view to a move that might get their client more game time.

On the other hand, Alvarez is playing, but struggling for production this season. While Barcelona would probably struggle to afford a deal for Alvarez, it is worth remembering that Premier League sides such as Arsenal have also been linked to him, which could be a more likely destination.