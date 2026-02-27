Argentina star believes Spain are favourites for La Finalissima

In a month’s time, Spain and Argentina will face off in the much-anticipated latest instalment of La Finalissima. The European and South American champions will come face-to-face in Doha, with each keen to add another trophy to their cabinets ahead of this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Much has been made of the impending match-up between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, although 20 other players on the pitch will decide the outcome. Right now, the result is too close to call, although Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has admitted that he sees Spain are being slightly ahead as of right now, as per Mundo Albiceleste.

“Right now I see Spain above us. I think Spain and France are the two best, and we are there as well.”

Are Spain favourites for La Finalissima?

Spain are the FIFA ranked number one side at the moment, but Argentina are close behind in 2nd. However, La Roja are set apart by the fact that they have not only once inside 90 minutes since Luis de la Fuente succeeded Luis Enrique as head coach in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup, that being against Scotland in his second match in charge.

Spain may be considered marginal favourites by some, but Argentina have been there and done it in Doha, where they were victorious in the 2022 World Cup final against France. Whether that plays a part remains to be seen, but given how evenly-matched the two squads are, fine margins could determine who comes out on top – such as the expected absence of Nico Williams.

It promises to be a fantastic spectacle when Spain and Argentina face off at the Lusail Stadium. There is plenty of domestic action to come before the showpiece event, and that could have a say in who gets their hands on the La Finalissima trophy in Qatar.