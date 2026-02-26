Report: Real Madrid-linked Jurgen Klopp to leave Red Bull role

This story was updated at 12:25 26/02/2026

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund legend Jurgen Klopp is set to leave his role at Red Bull, according to reports in Austria. The news comes a little over a month after Real Madrid reportedly sounded out the possibility of him taking over as manager.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Anfield two years ago, calling time on his career as a coach, and moving into an office role as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull. It has been stated on numerous occasions by his agent that he is happy in the role, and Klopp himself has distanced himself from a return to management.

Klopp to leave Red Bull role

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, via Diario AS, Klopp is now set to leave his position with Red Bull. The 58-year-old took the job a little over a year ago, with the brief of increasing growth for the various clubs around the world that RB own and to have them fighting for titles, but things have not worked out as hoped. As such, Red Bull will not stop him returning to management this summer if wants to do so.

The Austrian conglomerate are seemingly lining up Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace as his replacement, who worked with them at RB Leipzig. Publicly, Red Bull deny any notion of an imminent departure for Klopp, who is under contract until 2029.

Klopp linked to Real Madrid… And Germany?

For some time, Real Madrid have reportedly been interested in bringing Klopp to the Bernabeu. After Xabi Alonso’s tenure did not work out, the name of Klopp immediately resurfaced. There is no certainty over Alvaro Arbeloa’s future beyond the end of the season, Los Blancos would no doubt be delighted to bring Klopp in.

Real Madrid has been described as one of two roles that Klopp might consider coming out of retirement for, ‘under the right conditions’. The other role would be the German national team, which could be available after the 2026 World Cup depending on what direction Julian Nagelsmann goes.

Red Bull deny story – ‘Complete nonsense’

Hours after the story made international headlines though, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff denied the story on Sky Sports DE. They say they are ‘extremely satisfied’ with Klopp.

“That is complete nonsense and entirely made up. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull football philosophy in a sustainable way. We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy.”