Real Madrid make move to seal blockbuster signing of Arsenal star

Real Madrid are in the market for a new central defender, as they seek to cover off the expected departure of David Alaba, as well as the possible one of Antonio Rudiger. They have been linked with Ibrahima Konate and Nico Schlotterbeck in recent weeks, and now a new name has been added into the mix.

Previously, Real Madrid have shown a lot of interest in William Saliba, and while he signed a new Arsenal contract earlier in the season, there could be chances in the future for him to end up at the Bernabeu. For now, he is no longer being focused on, and rather, it is his centre-back partner that club bosses are considering.

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid recently made an enquiry into the availability of Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazil international has been a standout performer for Arsenal over the last 18 months, which has led Los Blancos to view him as an ideal option to strengthen their defensive ranks.

Arsenal stance on Gabriel exit

However, there is little chance of a deal being done. Real Madrid’s enquiry was quickly rebuffed, with Arsenal making it clear that a sale is not possible at any price. Given the 28-year-old signed a new long-term contract last summer, there is no pressure for the Premier League leaders to cave, which makes it very difficult for him to end up in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid must now consider other options. It is imperative that a top-level performer arrives this summer, especially in the event that Rudiger is not offered a new contract. It would leave Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio as their frontline central defenders, and given that the former pair have had their fair share of injury problems this season, a quality alternative is essential.