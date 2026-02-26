Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is not expected to face any serious after effects from his injury suffered against Benfica. The 23-year-old centre-back collided with teammate Eduardo Camavinga as the pair competed for a header, with Asencio landing awkwardly. He was stretchered off and taken to hospital during the game.

Less than two hours after his injury, Cadena Cope say that he was awake and speaking in hospital, after undergoing a series of tests. Asencio was put on a drip in hospital, but otherwise was outwardly fine.

🚨 Informa @partidazocope | Estado de Raúl Asencio 🏥 "Está en observación, de momento a la espera de las pruebas del TAC" ✅ "Se encuentra consciente y hablando, le han puesto una vía" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/khje5lBzaN — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 25, 2026

Asencio message on social media

The same evening, Asencio took to Instagram to thank fans for their messages, and confirm that it had ‘just been a scare’.

Thanks to everyone for the messages of support. It was just a scare! Let’s go for the next round. HALA MADRID

Asencio discharged from hospital

The young defender has already been discharged from hospital as of Thursday morning, after hospital tests cleared him of any injuries say Diario AS. In terms of his fitness going forward, Real Madrid do not have any certainty on when he will return to action. He is described as a doubt for their clash with Getafe on Monday, which is promising that he has not been ruled out. Asencio’s fitness will be assessed on a day-by-day basis, with the doctors ordering rest as the best method of recovery.

Real Madrid’s options against Getafe

Real Madrid could go into their clash with Getafe with two central defenders or four. Dean Huijsen missed their tie with Benfica, his second absence in a row, but there is optimism that he could return in time to face Los Azulones. The two centre-backs who are fit are Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who finished the game against Benfica on Wednesday night, and will be in pole position to start.