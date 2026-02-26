Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benfica. However, the second leg at the Bernabeu, which Los Blancos won 2-1, was overshadowed by a regrettable moment that was caught by television cameras.

🚨 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 | Echan a un aficionado del Real Madrid tras hacer el saludo nazi. Las cámaras lo captaron y ya ha sido expulsado del Bernabéu. ℹ️ @matoribio85 pic.twitter.com/HjYDbe8S1O — Offsider (@Offsider_ES) February 25, 2026

Prior to kick off at the Bernabeu, TV cameras picked up a Real Madrid supporter appearing to do a Nazi salute. Quickly, security personnel were made known, and the person in question was ejected from the stadium, as the club has now confirmed. They have also stated that they are seeking to expel him.

“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that it has urgently asked the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who has been caught by television cameras making the Nazi salute in the area where the Cheering Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

“This member was located by the club’s security members moments after he appeared on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sport and in society.”

Further incidents took place outside Bernabeu

There were further fan flashpoints that happened outside of the Bernabeu prior to kick-off. Videos published on social media have shown Real Madrid supporters allegedly making Nazi salutes and singing fascist songs. Meanwhile, Benfica fans clashed with local police.

#Spain – While Real Madrid displayed an anti-racism banner against Benfica, a group of Real Madrid supporters were giving Nazi salutes and chanting fascist songs outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XALb2hqmRg — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) February 25, 2026

ESCÁNDALO | La policía está pegándole a la afición del Benfica. Muchos padres con sus niños están afectados. ¿Esto tampoco lo verá la UEFA como el puñetazo de Valverde? pic.twitter.com/uMOPpUS1DR — CHAD (@ChadAbrazo) February 25, 2026

There was already much controversy going into the match, given the alleged case of racist abuse that took place last week involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid have been strong in defending their player over the last eight days, and it is good to see them act swiftly in this matter to seek strong punishment for the accused supporter.