Barcelona

Real Madrid move to ban supporter that did Nazi salute during Champions League match

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benfica. However, the second leg at the Bernabeu, which Los Blancos won 2-1, was overshadowed by a regrettable moment that was caught by television cameras.

Prior to kick off at the Bernabeu, TV cameras picked up a Real Madrid supporter appearing to do a Nazi salute. Quickly, security personnel were made known, and the person in question was ejected from the stadium, as the club has now confirmed. They have also stated that they are seeking to expel him.

“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that it has urgently asked the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who has been caught by television cameras making the Nazi salute in the area where the Cheering Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

“This member was located by the club’s security members moments after he appeared on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sport and in society.”

The Bernabeu is not hosting concerts.
Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Further incidents took place outside Bernabeu

There were further fan flashpoints that happened outside of the Bernabeu prior to kick-off. Videos published on social media have shown Real Madrid supporters allegedly making Nazi salutes and singing fascist songs. Meanwhile, Benfica fans clashed with local police.

There was already much controversy going into the match, given the alleged case of racist abuse that took place last week involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid have been strong in defending their player over the last eight days, and it is good to see them act swiftly in this matter to seek strong punishment for the accused supporter.

Posted by

Tags Benfica Champions League Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News