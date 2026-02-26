RCD Mallorca are closing in on their replacement for Jagoba Arrasate, who left the club earlier this week. It seems they will turn to former Bayern Munich and Malaga defender Martin Demichelis to guide them to safety in the relegation battle.

Arrasate left the club after just over 18 months this Monday, following conversations with the club. The Basque manager took over Mallorca with great hope of turning them into European challengers, but Arrasate and Mallorca never quite clicked. He left Los Bermellones in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

Demichelis expected to take over at Mallorca

The latest reporting from the island is that Demichelis will take over from Arrasate. Marca had reported that they were in advanced talks with the former Argentina international, for a deal that would see Demichelis in charge until the end of the season. Cesar Luis Merlo has now reported that it is a done deal between Mallorca and Demichelis, who are finalising the economic details of their contract. Javier Aguirre’s Mexico assistant Toni Amor was also in the running, but Demichelis appears to have come through the casting process as their preferred choice.

A mixed career in management

Demichelis originally started his coaching career as an assistant manager at former club Malaga, before then becoming a youth coach at Bayern Munich. He progressed through the ranks to their reserve side, before joining River Plate in 2023 with plenty of expectation. Yet he would be dismissed after 18 months at the Monumental, with despite winning the league and supercup in his opening months in charge.

Taking over Monterrey in Mexico a month later, Demichelis he had mixed spell in Liga MX, and was relieved of his duties in May last year before the Club World Cup.