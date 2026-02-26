Last weekend, Barcelona were boosted by the return of star midfielder Pedri, who made his first appearance in over a month during the victory over Levante. The 23-year-old has been a big miss for Hansi Flick’s side, but everyone involved is now very happy that he is ready for the season run-in.

Earlier this week, Pedri spoke to El Hormiguero alongside Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres. As per Marca, he gave an update on how he is feeling after his minutes against Levante.

“At the moment I’m fine. I don’t feel pain, I don’t feel anything. I’ve already had the first minutes and I’m looking forward to getting continuity.”

Ferran was asked about how he sees the season so far. Barcelona are currently one point ahead of Real Madrid after matchday 25, while they are still in the hunt for the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

“In the end there are so many games and so many competitions that we almost don’t have time to think about what competition we are playing in, but if we have something it is a lot of confidence in ourselves, so we believe that we are going to win everything in our hands as long as we are still alive. Then, from there, game by game and get as high as possible.”

Pablo Motos, who hosts El Hormiguero, asked Pedri and Ferran whom they would want to sign from arch rivals Real Madrid, and rather quickly, they each commented that Kylian Mbappe would be their ideal addition.

Pedri: Ferran is a bad loser

Pedri and Ferran are very close friends, and the former admitted that he enjoys playing on the fact that his Barcelona and Spain teammate is a bad loser.

“When he doesn’t like something or loses something, he hits you, hurts you. He can be playing jokes on you all morning and all afternoon that then you play a joke on him and he gets angry. He would have a sour face and you can’t talk to him, but then he’s a good person.”