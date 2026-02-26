Manchester United are set to explore the La Liga market this summer, as they seek to improve Michael Carrick’s squad. They have plans to bring in a new midfielder, with former Real Madrid man Casemiro already confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season.

There are an abundance of top midfielders currently plying their trade in Spanish football, which Man United are acutely aware of. Last summer, they eyed a move for Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume, but in 2026, they are setting their sights on a different target: Pape Gueye.

Gueye’s stock has risen after he scored the winning goal for Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, and as per Foot Mercato, Man United are one of the clubs to have registered their interest in the Villarreal midfielder.

Gueye has been an impressive performer for Villarreal this season. He has contributed three goals and one assist from midfield, but it is all-around ability that has seen him appear on the radar of Man United, who would be able to pay top dollar to prise him away from La Ceramica, were it necessary.

Villarreal stance on Gueye sale

In recent years, Villarreal’s stance on selling their star players has always been the same: they can leave for the right price. The likes of Alex Baena, Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze have all departed in big-money moves, and Gueye could follow suit this summer, although it is yet to be known what the Yellow Submarine’s asking price would be.

It remains to be seen whether Man United, or any other club, make a move for Gueye during the summer transfer window. For now, the 27-year-old will be focused on Villarreal, and then his attention will turn to the 2026 World Cup with Senegal.