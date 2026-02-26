Vinicius Junior has been a man in fine form for Real Madrid over the last few weeks, but his time at the Bernabeu could soon be ending. He’s into the final 18 months of his current contract, and although negotiations over a new deal are planned for the summer, there is no guarantee that an agreement will come.

Real Madrid are determined to secure a renewal agreement, even if they are not currently prepared to meet the demands set by Vinicius and his representatives. However, threats are rife from outwith the Bernabeu, with several clubs hoping to take advantage of the situation with the 25-year-old.

Manchester City are one of the clubs monitoring Vinicius’ situation at the Bernabeu, and reports in England (via Sport) have claimed that officials at the Premier League side have asked the Brazil international not to sign a new Real Madrid contract.

Man City plan to sign Vinicius if Pep Guardiola leaves

A number of high-ranking personnel at Man City are very enticed by the possibility of signing Vinicius, although one of them is not current head coach Pep Guardiola. However, in anticipation of the former Barcelona manager walking away at the end of the season, plans are being put in place for a move to be made.

Guardiola prefers Man City to sign Rodrygo Goes, but Real Madrid have deemed him non-transferable – and with his contract running longer, there is no position to negotiate. Because of this, Vinicius is seen as more viable, and the Cityzens are prepared to meet whatever asking price is set.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Vinicius plays out. It would be a big blow for Real Madrid to lose him, although it would open up the possibility to sign a top-level striker, with Kylian Mbappe moving out to the left wing.