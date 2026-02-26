Alaves manager Chacho Coudet has done his best to shut down speculation that he could take over at River Plate this week. The Argentine coach has been touted as the favourite for the job after Marcelo Gallardo stepped down at the Monumental this week.

Earlier this week it was reported by several major outlets in Argentina that Coudet had agreed terms with River, and the Argentine giants were now set to negotiate with El Glorioso. Speaking to Diario AS on Thursday, Coudet did his best to handle things naturally.

“When an institution like River Plate appears, it’s like when Real Madrid or Barcelona are looking for a coach; there’s a huge reaction, and to be put on a list as a candidate is a compliment and an honour.”

‘Nobody has contacted me or my agent’ – Coudet

Coudet was keen to leave no doubt about where he stood on the matter though, explaining that for him it was a moot point.

“Nobody has contacted me or my agent; I’m staying out of all the noise. They’re going through a special time because they’re saying goodbye to one of the most important coaches in River’s history. It’s a natural situation to be on a list of candidates, but nothing more.”

“I have four children, and I can swear on all four of them that no one from River Plate has contacted me or my agent. I’m not thinking about what would happen if they called, but if I were 6’3″ and had a perfect shot, I’d be exceptional. ‘Could’ or ‘might’ doesn’t exist. I’ve also said that we deserve more points, but I called the Spanish Federation, and they told me they won’t give them back. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Alaves in strong negotiating position

In spite of Coudet’s strong promise, Cadena SER say that Alaves suspect that he is indeed negotiating through an intermediary with River before informing the club. Los Babazorros have not received any contact from River either, but there is no release clause in his deal, and thus the two clubs would have to negotiate for him, putting Alaves in a strong position.

It would be an inopportune moment to lose Coudet, with Alaves locked in a relegation battle, just three points clear of the drop. This weekend they face 19th-place Levante too, a mammoth tie for both sides.