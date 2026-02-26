The fallout from the alleged racist incident involving Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni remains ongoing. The latter was suspended for Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabeu in light of the allegations made, with a UEFA investigation currently ongoing.

Real Madrid won the second leg 2-1, which ensured a 3-1 success on aggregate. After that match, images captured Vinicius swapping shirts with Benfica winger Sidny Lopes Cabral, who was brought on in the closing stages at the Bernabeu. The 23-year-old was delighted at the moment he had with the Brazilian, but supporters of the Portuguese club did not react well to it.

As per Diario AS, Cabral was strongly criticised by a number of Benfica fans, with one Instagram post in particular catching the attention It reads as follows: “Sidny asked Vinicius for his shirt at the end of the game… We have been criticizing each other for a week for the baby who cries and lies, and as soon as the match is over, the first thing he does is ask for his shirt.”

This post also caught Prestianni’s attention, with the Argentine winger having liked it – although he did remove it soon after. Nevertheless, this action was seen by a number of people invested in the situation.

Prestianni activity on social media continues

Prestianni has been particularly active on social media this week, and this like situation comes after he fumed about being suspended by UEFA for the second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica. On that occasion, he deleted the post.

In the coming weeks, the situation with Vinicius and Prestianni should come to a head. UEFA’s investigation should conclude sooner rather than later, but for the time being, Real Madrid must look forward to crucial upcoming matches in La Liga and the Champions League.