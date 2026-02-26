This week charges of fraud and money laundering were filed against the most recent Barcelona President Joan Laporta and nine other people linked to him, five of which are former or current board members, including interim president Rafa Yuste. Laporta has strenuously denied the accusations.

It was revealed that a Barcelona member had accused Laporta and co., a move that aroused plenty of suspicion during campaign season for the presidential elections at the club. Barcelona released an official statement denying all of the charges involved, and anonuncing their own legal action for forgery and slander, as reported by MD.

Joan Laporta response to money laundering accusations

“Everything is opaque and suspicious, of chicken-like flight,” Laporta declared to MD during the presentation of his book, ‘This is how we saved Barcelona’, part of his election campaign. Meanwhile presidential rival Victor Font rold RAC1 (via Diario AS) that the member who filed the accusations should retire them, and denied any knowledge of the complaint, or any association.

Member who filed complaint revealed

Headlines were made in Catalonia when it was revealed that the member who had filed the complaint only joined as a member the day before he did so. Now, Isidro Lopez, the member in question, has gone public. In a public letter recounted by Marca, Lopez explains that he had been a member for 24 years, before his membership was removed without explanation in January of 2025.

“It’s not obligatory to have proof [of a crime], only knowledge of the fact,” Lopez assured regarding his legal complaint, claiming that ‘I’m not against anyone’ in the election campaign. Lopez, who lives in Toledo, is also a deputy in the far-right Vox part in Spain. The complaint is under review by the authorities, but Lopez maintains he simply ‘wants the facts clarified’.

Laporta is facing challenges from Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Font, but is the heavy favourite to be re-elected. Hansi Flick was present at his book launch event, as was Director of Football Deco, which has been seen as public backing of Laporta.